Common service centre operator booked for defrauding man of Rs 15,000 in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Feb 28 (PTI) An operator of a power department-contracted common service centre was booked for allegedly defrauding a consumer of Rs 15,000 here, police said on Saturday.

The FIR was lodged at Nagra police station on Friday evening against the accused, Deepak Rao, based on a complaint filed by Jai Prakash Yadav, junior engineer of the Salempur power sub-station.

According to police, a consumer named Lallan Rajbhar had handed over Rs 15,000 to Rao to be deposited under a power bill relief scheme. However, the operator allegedly registered only Rs 2,000 and pocketed the remaining amount.

Rao provided the consumer with a forged receipt of Rs 15,000. The alleged fraud came to light on Friday when the consumer visited the power sub-station and presented the receipt.

Nagra SHO Sanjay Mishra said a case of fraud and forgery has been registered against the accused. Efforts are being made to arrest him. PTI COR CDN APL APL