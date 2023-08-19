'Common Yet Uncommon': Sudha Murty returns to adult fiction after 7 years with new book

New Delhi: Popular children's author Sudha Murty is ready to return to adult fiction after seven years with her next book, titled "Common Yet Uncommon", Penguin Random House India announced on the occasion of the Padma Bhushan awardee's 73rd birth anniversary on Saturday.

Murty, who has over 250 titles across multiple languages for children and adults to her name, last wrote an adult non-fiction, "Three Thousand Stitches", in 2017.

Her latest book is inspired by her hometown and fuelled by "a passion for unveiling the extraordinary within the ordinary".

"I grew up in a small town with a different culture. I met many characters while growing up and, in this book, there are fourteen unique yet relatable characters. I hope you enjoy reading 'Common Yet Uncommon', and I am sure you can recollect, recognize, reward and applaud such simple people," Murty said in a statement.

Through a collection of 14 stories, Murty offers a glimpse into everyday life and takes readers on a captivating journey "through the intricacies of human nature, traversing childhood memories, hometown connections, and celebrating the inherent imperfections and the boundless compassion of human beings".

"Our beloved author Sudha Murty is back with her new book Common yet Uncommon for adults after a gap of six years. The everyday stories based on real-life characters will entertain, engage and stay on with you for a long time," Milee Ashwarya, publisher, Penguin Random House India said.

The book is scheduled to come out in October this year and is currently available for pre-order on all major e-commerce websites.