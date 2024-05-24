Advertisment
National

Commonwealth Games Village designated as strong room, Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for area

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Polling officials leave a distribution center at Gole Market after receiving election material on the eve of the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls, in New Delhi, Friday, May 24, 2024

Polling officials leave a distribution center at Gole Market after receiving election material on the eve of the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls, in New Delhi, Friday, May 24, 2024

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for Friday for the area around the Commonwealth Games Village, which has been designated as a strong room-cum-counting centre for the Lok Sabha elections.

Advertisment

In a post on X, the Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday said, "In view of the Lok Sabha elections, the Commonwealth Games Village is a strong room-cum-counting centre. On 24.05.24, from 9 am to 5 pm, movement of a large number of buses and other vehicles related to election duties are expected."

Advertisment

The police advised commuters travelling from Sarai Kale Khan/MGM towards National Highway-24 to proceed straight to Akshardham flyover and take a left turn to reach Pusta Road, ITO or Vikas Marg.

People coming from the ITO or Pusta Road side should proceed up to the Akshardham flyover, take a U-turn after crossing the flyover, and then continue on National Highway-24 towards Delhi, it added.

The police requested the commuters to cooperate by avoiding the roads mentioned and utilising public transport to the maximum extent.

Travellers heading to ISBTs, railway stations or airports have been advised to plan their journeys meticulously, ensuring ample time for any unforeseen delays, the police said.

Delhi Delhi Police 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Delhi elections
Advertisment
Subscribe