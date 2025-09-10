Commonwealth parliamentary body to discuss building people's trust through legislatures

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) After a near washout of the monsoon session of Parliament, the meeting of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association will deliberate on how to build people's trust through debates and discussions in legislative bodies.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the three-day conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association-India Region hosted by the Karnataka Assembly from Thursday in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Karnataka Speaker U T Khader Fareed, and presiding officers of the legislatures of states and union territories will attend the conference at the Vidhana Soudha.

The Agenda Topic of this Conference is 'Debates & Discussions in the Houses of Legislature: building people's trust, meeting people's aspirations.' Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot and Birla will address the valedictory session on Saturday.

Presiding Officers from foreign Parliaments, along with the Chairperson and Secretary General of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, have also been invited to the conference.

The conference will provide a platform to exchange views, share best practices, and strengthen parliamentary institutions across the Indian region.

The recent monsoon session of parliament was virtually washed out due to opposition protests on the issue of the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The Lok Sabha Speaker has often expressed his disappointment over the planned disruptions of parliamentary proceedings and appealed to the lawmakers to uphold the dignity of parliament.

The CPA India Region comprises a total of 31 legislatures of states and union territories in the country. PTI SKU HIG