Commonwealth Parliamentary meet: Harivansh calls for greater legislative accountability

Kohima, Nov 11 (PTI) Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Harivansh, on Tuesday called for greater legislative accountability, regional cooperation, and sustained focus on inclusive development.

He was speaking during the valedictory session of the 22nd Annual Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Zone-III Conference hosted by the Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) here.

Reflecting on the two-day deliberations, Harivansh said the sessions embodied the “true spirit of parliamentary democracy” with vibrant debates and a shared commitment to public welfare.

He expressed gratitude to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for his “inspiring leadership and tireless efforts” in strengthening legislative institutions, and to Nagaland Speaker Sharingain Longkumer for conducting the plenary sessions with excellence.

Highlighting the vision of India@2047, he emphasised that each state must chart its development milestones while aligning with the national goal of Viksit Bharat.

Appreciating insights shared by Speakers and delegates from the northeastern states on inclusive development, innovation, and sustainability, he stressed that legislatures must ensure “accountability and monitoring of execution on the ground.” Citing examples from Sikkim’s organic farming model and Meghalaya’s reforms in land and labour laws, Harivansh called for annual legislative discussions on Viksit Bharat to review policies that drive long-term growth.

He highlighted the role of technology, innovation, and research in addressing complex governance challenges.

Touching on environmental sustainability, he referred to his visit to Khonoma Village, describing it as “a living example of sustainable living,” and urged legislatures to address climate change challenges through adaptive planning and regional cooperation.

“Conferences like these are vital platforms to build consensus and act with a coherent vision,” he said, adding that the strength of democracy lies not just in laws but in “the sincerity with which we uphold the trust of the people.” He lauded the Nagaland Legislative Assembly, the state government, and the people of Nagaland for their exceptional hospitality, also commending the quality of local products and coffee showcased during the event.

Nagaland Minister for Power and Parliamentary Affairs, KG Kenye, in his closing remarks, said the conference not only featured plenary sessions, exhibitions, and cultural programmes showcasing legislative innovation, procedural reforms, transparency, and inclusive governance, but also represented the very spirit of the Commonwealth.

He emphasised the CPA’s role in facilitating collaboration through conferences, workshops, and knowledge sharing among over 180 legislatures from 53 Commonwealth countries.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Vision 2047 to make India a developed country with a $10 trillion economy, Kenye stressed the need for policies fostering innovation, self-reliance, social inclusion, and equitable development while bridging the urban-rural divide.

Kenye also highlighted opportunities in regional cooperation, noting India-ASEAN trade of nearly $123 billion and the importance of tourism, health services, and infrastructure connectivity, particularly the Trilateral Highway Project between India, Myanmar, and Thailand.

He urged North-Eastern states to leverage such opportunities while emphasising sustainable and localised solutions.

Speaker of Meghalaya Legislative Assembly and Vice-Chairman, CPA India Region Zone-III, Thomas A. Sangma, expressed gratitude for the success of the conference, noting that the spirit of dialogue, unity, and democratic commitment had strengthened bonds across the region’s legislatures.

Sangma urged delegates to carry the lessons, friendships, and shared aspirations from Kohima back to their parliaments and constituencies.

NLA Deputy Speaker, S. Toiho Yeptho, conveyed heartfelt thanks to all who contributed to the 22nd Annual CPA Conference.

He commended the speakers and panellists for deepening understanding of parliamentary practices, good governance, and regional challenges, hoping that deliberations, resolutions, and networks forged at the conference would guide the North-East toward stronger democratic institutions, deeper regional cooperation, and a more inclusive, progressive future. PTI NBS NBS MNB