Communal atmosphere deterred investments in Dakshina Kannada: Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

Belagavi (Karnataka), Feb 16 (PTI) Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday said the situation in Dakshina Kannada district has vindicated his cabinet colleague Priyank Kharge’s view that a communal atmosphere has discouraged companies from investing in the region.

Rao, who is Dakshina Kannada district in charge Minister, said conditions have improved following a series of government measures aimed at maintaining communal harmony.

“What Priyank Kharge said is right. If the situation improves, more people will come to Dakshina Kannada district,” Rao told reporters here.

Karnataka Information Technology and Biotechnology Minister Priyank Kharge had remarked at an event that the prevailing communal atmosphere was a deterrent to investments in Dakshina Kannada district.

According to Rao, the government has taken several steps to improve the situation there. Now there is peaceful atmosphere and our efforts are on to bring more and more investment in the district.

"Our government is ensuring law and order. We are neither in favour nor against anyone. Whoever violates it will face legal action. Hence, many reforms have happened." Rao noted that the state government is laying emphasis on tourism and the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar had visited coastal Karnataka and inaugurated a day long workshop.

The Minister said new Memoranda of Understanding were signed and approval granted to build five star hotels in Mangaluru.

“There are opportunities in Mangaluru to attract investments but due to communal atmosphere, the region was lagging behind. We are also educating people on this,” the Minister said.

Alleging that some organisations were vitiating the atmosphere through hate speeches, Rao said the police were taking strict action against such outfits to remain within their limits.

Dismissing speculation of any leadership tussle in the ruling party, the Minister said the party remained united.

"... there are no differences amongst us or dissenting notes anywhere. Also there is no confusion in the party as well." Rao said the party on Friday organised an event to celebrate Congress government’s 1,000 days in the office, which shows the unity in the party.

To a question on some Congress MLAs booking resorts, Rao sought to know whether the MLAs are not allowed to holiday. PTI GMS GMS ROH