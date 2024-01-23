Bulldozers in action after stone pelting on Ram temple procession at Mira Road

Thane: "Illegal" roadside stalls in Naya Nagar area in Maharashtra's Thane district which witnessed a communal clash two days back were demolished by the civic body using bulldozers on Tuesday, officials said.

Advertisment

A huge contingent of police personnel, including a Rapid Action Force (RAF) team, was deployed in the area to avoid any untoward incident.

Notably, the action by the Mira Bhaindar Municipal Corporation to demolish the "illegal" roadside stalls came a day after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, warned of strict action against rioters.

Videos of the razing of the stalls have gone viral on social media.

Advertisment

Members of two communities clashed during a vehicle rally organised in Naya Nagar, a Muslim-dominated locality, in Thane district neighbouring Mumbai on Sunday night, a day ahead of the consecration of Lord Ram's idol in the Ayodhya temple.

A mob armed with iron rods, sticks, and bats shouted religious slogans and assaulted the man whose car was part of the procession comprising three vehicles and 10 two-wheelers, police had said.

They vandalised the car with stones and sticks.

Advertisment

Police registered a case of attempt to murder against 50-60 persons and took 13 of them in custody, according to the police official.

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Tuesday visited Naya Nagar.

During his interaction with reporters, he blamed Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police for their "inaction" in checking communal disturbances on Sunday night.

Advertisment

"The image of Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the state government is sullied because of the inaction by the police in this matter," Rane alleged.

Police should have handled the situation promptly, he said, adding that "Hindus need not fear as the state Home Minister Fadnavis is a staunch Hindutvavadi".

Fadnavisji is closely monitoring the situation, Rane added.

Advertisment

He said Naya Nagar should not become "Naya Pakistan" due to the alleged influx of Rohingyas and Bangladeshi Muslims.

Rane said he met the affected families during his visit to Naya Nagar.

"I condemn religious intolerance. Such provocations will not be tolerated," he said and showed a purported video of the clash.

"This issue will be raised in the upcoming session of the legislature. Members of the Hindu community are living in extreme fear in Naya Nagar. Girls are being converted," he alleged.

Rane demanded that barricades put in by the police in the locality be removed within 24 hours or else he would take action.