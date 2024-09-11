Communal clash in Bharuch over religious flags, 2 injured; 17 detained

Bharuch: Members of two communities indulged in a violent clash over the issue of installation of religious flags in a locality in Gujarat's Bharuch city, leaving two persons injured, police said on Wednesday.

Seventeen persons have been detained in connection with the incident which took place on Tuesday night in Gokul Nagar area, they said.

The police rushed to spot and dispersed the rioters. The situation is currently under control, an official said.

People from the two sides gathered in large numbers and then hurled stones at each other, which left two persons injured and caused damage to some vehicles parked there, said Bharuch Superintendent of Police Mayur Chavda, who rushed to the spot with security personnel after learning about the clash.

Based on a complaint given by members of one community, police registered an FIR and detained 17 persons belonging to another community, who were involved in the violence, Chavda said.

"People from two different faiths had an altercation in Gokul Nagar over the issue of installing religious flags in the area on Tuesday night. Our teams immediately rushed to the spot and dispersed the mobs. Two persons were injured in the stone-pelting," the official said.

Gokul Nagar is a mixed population locality and the situation became tense after some members of a community started putting up religious flags and banners in the area at night in view of the upcoming Eid-e-Milad, according to sources.

"We have registered an FIR against 20 persons for engaging in violence and detained 17 of them for further investigation. The situation is under control at present," Chavda said.

A similar incident took place on Sunday in Gujarat's Surat city where a violent clash broke out after some persons pelted stones at a Lord Ganesh pandal.

Police later arrested 27 persons and detained six minors.