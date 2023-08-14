'Communal collusion' of Congress, Muslim League responsible for 'horror of partition', says Naqvi

Bareilly (UP), Aug 14 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday said the "horror of partition" was a "criminal act" that was the result of the "communal collusion" of the Congress and the Muslim League.

While participating in 'maun julus (silent procession)' and a seminar organised on the occasion of "Partition Horrors Remembrance Day" here, Naqvi said the celebration of Independence is incomplete without remembering the "pain of partition".

"There is a need to be careful even today from this trap of poisonous partnership of crime and cruelty," the former minority affairs minister said.

Naqvi said this "communal collusion" of the Congress and the Muslim League continues even today and although its impact is restricted, they still have the "dagger of division, disharmony and deception" in their hands.

The Congress is a "conspirator of communal conflict" to fulfil its "political self-interests", he alleged.

"Re-emergence of the Congress' criminal communal conspiracy will be an attack on the fabric of inclusivity and will also be like rubbing salt in to the wounds of the partition," Naqvi was quoted as saying in a statement by his office.

He said while celebrating Independence, "We should not forget the mindless hate and violence during partition, which displaced lakhs of families and the humanity was drenched in blood".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reminded the new generation of the message and lesson of this "horror of history", he said.

"We forgot the horrors of partition while celebrating the Independence; we ignored the agony of lakhs of families and made the villains of partition as heroes," Naqvi said.

"Partition Horrors Remembrance Day keeps reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthens the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment," the BJP leader said. PTI ASK RHL