Communal fanatics attacked ST women during Holi celebrations, alleges BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad, Mar 26 (PTI) BJP National General Secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar has alleged that communal fanatics attacked women from the ST community who were organising Holi festivities at Chengicharla here two days ago.

In a video release on the incident of clash between members of two groups belonging to different communities at Chengicharla, he alleged that the present Congress government, like the BRS regime in the past, is supporting a section of society without being neutral.

If any leaders of BJP or Vishwa Hindu Parishad tried to call on the women who were "attacked", they were being arrested, he claimed in the video released on Monday.

BJP wants all sections of society to be treated equally, he said.

"BJP severely condemns the attack on ST women by communal fanatic goondas who were the successors of 'Razakars' (armed supporters of Nizam rule in the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad) and anti-social elements at Chengicharla," Kumar said.

The "Hindu society" had buried the BRS and the Congress should realise that it would meet the same fate if it supported one section, he claimed.

He demanded that cases under the SCs and STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act should be booked against those who "attacked" women from the ST community, besides initiating criminal action under all applicable laws.

It was the women who were attacked and police tried to control Hindus by resorting to lathicharge, he claimed.

The police resorted to lathicharge when activists of Bajrang Dal and VHP sought to give a reassurance to "Hindu society", said Kumar, known for his strong Hindutva views.

Kumar is seeking re-election from Karimnagar in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Members of two groups belonging to different communities clashed and pelted each other with stones following arguments over "playing loud music" near a religious place at Chengicherla on the city outskirts, police said on Monday.

Mild tension prevailed in the area on Sunday evening after a scuffle broke out between the two groups, in which four persons suffered minor injuries even as police dispersed the groups. PTI SJR SJR KH