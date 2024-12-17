Communal harmony being maintained in Uttarkashi: State to Uttarakhand HC

Nainital, Dec 17 (PTI) Amid the ongoing dispute over a mosque in Uttarkashi, the state has submitted before the Uttarakhand High Court that communal harmony was being maintained in the town and any attempt to disturb it would be viewed strictly with necessary steps.

The state government's submission was made before a division bench of acting Chief Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Justice Pankaj Purohit by additional government advocate J S Virk on December 16, when a petition seeking protection of the mosque was again heard.

The high court previously directed the district magistrate and the superintendent of police of Uttarkashi to maintain law and order in the vicinity of the mosque and keep the court apprised of the situation.

The disputed mosque is situated on Bhatwari Road.

Right wing outfits said the mosque was illegal whereas the petitioners claimed the contrary.

The petitioner Alpasankhyak Seva Samiti moved court in November, a few days ahead of a Mahapanchayat by right wing outfits, scheduled to be held on December 1 in protest against the mosque.

During an earlier hearing, the district administration contended no permission for the Mahapanchayat was granted but prohibitory orders were imposed in the vicinity of the mosque and the gathering was allowed to be held with certain preconditions.

The Mahapanchayat went off peacefully amid heavy deployment of the police force in the town.

The petitioner's counsel contended hate speeches were made against the Muslim community at the Mahapanchayat in violation of the Supreme Court's directive.

The state government's counsel, however, claimed the Mahapnachayat was held under strict police surveillance and no provocative speeches were made.

The petitioners in the meantime sought more time from the high court to produce documents to prove that the mosque belongs to Waqf/trust. PTI Cor ALM AMK