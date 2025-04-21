Communal infection being spread by 'conspiracy syndicate': Naqvi on Waqf protests

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday hit out at the recent protests against the new Waqf law and urged people to be cautious of the "communal infection" being spread by the "conspiracy syndicate" which attacks every inclusive and constitutional reform.

The former minority affairs minister said "communal lynching" of the constitutional law is dangerous for both the country or any community.

Asked about protests against the Waqf (Amendment), Naqvi said, "We must remain conscious and isolate the caucus of communal conspirators who are engaged in a campaign to create confusion and conflict." The Waqf Act is a law of the land and the country and not a law of almighty lord" which cannot be reviewed or reformed.

"It is an Act of the Parliament and it is Parliament which has corrected it," he added.

The Waqf (Amendment) Act is for protection of religious faith and reform in administration of Waqf.

"Those involved in communal attack on constitutional reform are neither well wishers of the country nor any religion. We have to protect the fragrance of harmony from the stench of communalism," he said.

The communal attack on constitutional reform from Pakistan to "Parivaaristan (dynastic parties) such as the Congress, SP, TMC, RJD, DMK, etc. is a proof that the brigade that held every constitutional reform hostage to communal conspiracy" has panicked, Naqvi said.

Naqvi said that reforms are continuously taking place in the country.

"We have to be cautious of the communal infection of the conspiracy syndicate which makes communal attacks on every inclusive and constitutional reform. It has become a custom for some political parties to give a Hindu-Muslim colour to every social, cultural, administrative, economic reform," he said.

Naqvi's remarks come days after three people were killed, several others injured, and numerous properties were vandalised during protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act in West Bengal's Murshidabad district.

On the statement of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the United States, Naqvi said the Congress is a "history sheeter" of attacks on constitutional institutions.

Gandhi, who is on a visit to the US, reportedly raised questions on the BJP-led coalition's victory in the Maharashtra assembly polls and alleged that the Election Commission of India was compromised. PTI ASK ASK DV DV