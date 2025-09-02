Communication as crucial as clinical skills for building doctor-patient trust: Anupriya Patel

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Communication is as critical as clinical skills in today's rapidly evolving healthcare system for building trust between doctors, patients, and caregivers, Union Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel has said.

She made the remarks at the launch of the book, "Communication in Healthcare: Principles, Skills and Practices", authored by Dr S N Basu, the head of the obstetrics and gynaecology department at the Max Super Speciality Hospital. She is also a member of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) governing body.

The book champions the cause of effective communication in healthcare delivery. It addresses one of the most crucial yet often overlooked aspects of medicine -- human connection.

"In today's world, where medicine is becoming increasingly complex, communication offers simplicity, empathy, and reassurance," Patel said.

"Communication is as critical as clinical skills for building trust between doctors, patients and their family members. This book is a timely contribution towards making healthcare more humane and patient-centred," she said.

The Union minister emphasised that policymakers, educators, practitioners, and students need to invest in communication skills, to uphold the dignity of every patient, and to strengthen the healing bond that lies at the heart of medicine.

"It will also inspire us to reflect on our own daily interactions, reminding us that words can heal as much as medicines can. I am sure the book will serve as a valuable resource for doctors, nurses, medical students and administrators," she said.

The book launch ceremony was held on Sunday at Dr Ambedkar International Centre here. Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, and Dr Abhijat Sheth, Chairperson of NMC and the president of the governing body of NBEMS, were also present at the event.

Drawing on her decades of experience in the field, as well as her pioneering role in establishing communication in healthcare as a recognised discipline in India, Dr Basu's book offers a comprehensive exploration of the subject.

"While medical science has made remarkable advances, it is clear that the way healthcare professionals communicate with patients, families, and colleagues can significantly influence patient outcomes, trust in the healthcare system, and overall satisfaction with care," Dr Basu said.

The book examines doctor-patient conversations, team dynamics in healthcare settings, communication during crisis, breaking bad news, and the importance of empathy, listening, and cultural sensitivity.

Dr Paul expressed that in modern times, the role of communication has assumed a very high importance. Dr Abhijat Sheth, in his address, mentioned that both NMC and NBEMS are committed to inculcating the nuances of effective communication in doctors.

Addressing the event, Union Minister Patel said, "I applaud Dr Sheth and Dr Basu for their foresight and determination that NBEMS has been addressing the importance of communication through its pan-India workshops." "I also appreciate the efforts of Dr V K Paul in shaping and revolutionising the healthcare system of the country," she added.

The book has been published by Prabhat Prakashan.

Dr Basu has received numerous awards, including the Nari Shakti Award 2025, the Global Visionary Award 2025, the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Award, and the FOGSI Achiever Award. She was also honoured internationally with the Hamilton Bailey Prize and Gold Medal (UK) and named International Woman of the Year (Cambridge, UK). PTI PLB NSD NSD