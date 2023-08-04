Communication, coordination and positivity key to successful career of administrative officers: CM Yogi

Lucknow, Aug 4 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday told the young officers who joined the Indian Administrative Service that "communication, coordination, and positivity" are the mantras to have a fruitful career.

Interacting with 16 officers of the UP cadre of the IAS 2021 batch, the chief minister said, "communication, coordination, and positivity will make you a successful administrative officer." "Becoming an essential part of the administration of a large state like Uttar Pradesh is filled with significant challenges, and these challenges will shape your personality. As an IAS officer, you will have the responsibility of working from Joint Magistrates to the highest positions in government and formulating policies. On such occasions, you should have a sense of public welfare in your mind," the CM was quoted as saying in an official release.

Stressing that the young officers should feel connected with the public during their field assignments, Adityanath said the initial 5–6 years of their work will pave the way of their career for the next 30-35 years and instructed them to work with a positive attitude and gain the trust of the people.

"During your transfers, if people are saddened by your departure, understand that you are moving in the right direction," he said.

Referring to various events in the state, the chief minister stated that after training, "when you receive your first posting as a joint magistrate, there will also be revenue matters and an opportunity to handle law and order".

"Currently, there are thousands of pending revenue cases, and people are awaiting swift justice, and you can fulfil their expectations," he added.

Emphasizing the importance of communication in matters of law and order, the chief minister said no matter how large the crowd or how intense the anger is, if there is proper communication, then every problem can be solved. PTI SAB CK