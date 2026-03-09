Communication should not be like PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat': Telangana CM to police officers

Hyderabad, Mar 9 (PTI) Emphasising that effective leadership requires senior officials to listen to their subordinates to understand the ground realities, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday said communication should not be one-sided like Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' programme.

Speaking at the 'Telangana Police Retreat 2026’ event of the state police, he said officials leading a department should communicate problems downwards and give juniors the autonomy and space to resolve them.

If senior officials exert pressure without ensuring that juniors fully understand the underlying issues, it often leads to a disconnect, he said.

"Because, in the uniform forces, it is one side (communication). In the 'Mann ki Baat' radio (programme), it is one-sided, we have to listen. There is nothing we can say from our side. In the 'Mann ki Baat', we have to listen to what he (PM Modi) says. So, instead of you alone speaking to those who work under you, like 'Mann ki Baat', ... if you have a 'push-pull' from below, it will be useful to you," he said.

Noting that field officers possess a better understanding of the ground realities, he said senior officials can effectively understand issues if they "connect" with the former.

He admitted that his own feedback from the grassroots had thinned since his transition from an MLA to Lok Sabha member and now Chief Minister.

He urged police officials to move away from a mechanical approach while dealing with their juniors, stressing the need for a 'human approach', particularly in the police department.

Reddy also said he still takes feedback from village Sarpanchs and corrects his decisions.

He emphasised that the police department should upgrade from time to time to combat the growing cyber crimes and drug menace.

The CM affirmed that his government is ready to address the challenges and issues raised by the police department by constituting a committee headed by Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao soon.

In the wake of increasing cyber crimes, he suggested upgrading technology and recruiting technical experts to resolve the critical issues in cybercrime.

Lauding the efforts of police officers in providing better services to the people, the CM said maintenance of law and order is important for bringing investments to the state. PTI SJR GDK SJR ROH