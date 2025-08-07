Communists get provoked if DMK is criticised, remain unconcerned for people: AIADMK gen sec

Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu), Aug 7 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami claimed that the present-day Communist leaders get provoked if the ruling DMK was criticised but seldom agitate for people’s cause.

The former chief minister, who held roadshows in Vasudevanallur, Kadayanallur and Tenkasi as part of his statewide campaign, said in the past Communist leaders took to the streets to champion the cause of the people.

"But now, the Communist leaders react if their ally the ruling DMK is criticised by the AIADMK. It seems to be a classic case of ripple effect," he said and expressed that the Left parties were showing loyalty to the ruling dispensation rather than being one among the people.

The AIADMK leader accused the Communists of being silent spectators to the sanitation workers’ protest in Chennai.

"Unlike the Left parties, the AIADMK had staged 122 protests so far against the DMK government. Did the CPI(M) stage any agitation against the CIBIL score mandated for farm loans or against the rising inflation?" Palaniswami asked.

He said the AIADMK would revive the subsidised two-wheeler scheme for women when the party comes to power in 2026.

While proceeding to Vasudevanallur on Wednesday, Palaniswami visited the famous lemon market in Puliyangudi and interacted with the farmers and traders. He agreed to look into their demands on improving lemon farming. PTI JSP KH