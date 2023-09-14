Communities agitating in Maharashtra, but Deputy CM Fadnavis campaigning in Rajasthan, says NCP's Sule

Pune, Sep 14 (PTI) Several communities are agitating in Maharashtra over various issues but Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is busy campaigning in Rajasthan, where Assembly polls are due later this year, Nationalist Congress Party working president Supriya Sule said on Thursday.

The Eknath Shinde government was formed over selfish interests and it does not care for citizens, she alleged.

"Today, whether it is the Marathas, Dhangars, Lingayats or Muslims, all are in a state of unrest. However, Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis is busy campaigning in another state, which reflects the non-serious approach of this government," she claimed.

Speaking on the Maratha quota issue, she said the Bharatiya Janata Party, which routinely claims 'Modi hai to mumkin hai', must discuss in Parliament quota for these communities and the NCP would provide full support.

Sule criticised the government for its purported move towards privatizing jobs and implementing a contractual system.

She also slammed the state government's 'shasan aplya adri' (government at your doorstep) initiative as a costly publicity exercise.

She questioned the intelligence of the state home ministry on the violence in Satara over a social media post, resulting in one death. PTI SPK BNM BNM