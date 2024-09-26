Community leader demands action against fake transgenders

Shahjahanpur (UP), Sep 26 (PTI) There is a need to identify fake transgender individuals and report about them to the police, as they exploit the community for financial gains, a community leader said here on Thursday.

Pinky Devi, recently elected as the chief transgender leader in Banda town, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure the safety of the transgender community.

Pinky also urged the society to support the community's safety.

"I am appealing to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this cause," she told PTI.

Pinky ascended to the position of chief transgender leader following the death of Rama, a prominent figure in the community, in August.

In a show of unity, the transgender community organized a procession and visited the Sunasira Nath Temple to offer prayers.

The procession, which witnessed the participation of transgender individuals from Jaipur, Kanpur, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra and the nearby districts, was a tribute to Rama.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Manoj Awasthi said, "The event was conducted with prior permission from the administration and the police security was provided to the gathering." PTI COR KIS AS AS