Community Liaison Group members involved in 'undesirable' activities in Rajasthan to be removed

Jaipur, Feb 12 (PTI) Community Liaison Group (CLG) members associated with police stations in Rajasthan who are found to be involved in "political, unwanted or criminal activities" will have their membership terminated, officials said.

Advertisment

Some CLG members were found to be involved in such activities during surprise inspection of police stations in various districts of the state, said Additional Director General of Police (Community Policing) BL Meena in an order.

Meena said CLG has been formed for mutual cooperation and coordination between the public and the police with the aim of maintaining peace and harmony in society.

Police headquarters has taken a serious notice of the matter and police officers of all ranges and districts have been directed to immediately terminate ineligible members from CLG membership and nominate qualified members in their place, the officer said.

Instructions have also been given to all police officers to hold a meeting of CLG members in all police stations of the district in the second week of every month. If the meeting cannot be held for any reason, then the meeting must be organised in the third week, the order said. PTI SDA SKY SKY