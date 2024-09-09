Community participation in UP's Pratapgarh breathes life into gasping Sakarni River

Pratapgarh (UP), Sep 9 (PTI) In a remarkable display of collective determination, about 30,000 residents from 20 villages in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district have revived a river that had virtually vanished due to encroachment and neglect.

The rejuvenated river has alleviated the issue of crop flooding that plagued the region due to water overflow and facilitated the cultivation of water chestnuts, a local resident said.

It took 10 months to restore the course of the Sakarni River, which merges into the Sai River -- a tributary of the Ganga -- after a 27-km journey near Devghat in the Mohanganj area. The rejuvenation has brought numerous benefits, said Ajay Krantikari, head of pro-environment NGO 'Paryavaran Sena'.

"Over the years, encroachment had consumed the river's space leading to Sakarni virtually becoming dormant. It was then that the villagers got together to restore the natural path of the river through community effort," he said.

After witnessing community participation, the local administration too joined in.

Pratapgarh District Magistrate Sanjeev Ranjan proposed a plan to revive the river using Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) funds.

Krantikari said the DM secured an allocation of Rs 1.35 crore for the river restoration initiative which began in November 2023 and culminated in June 2024.

"The river restoration project involved 12 village panchayats in Mandhata and four each in Lakshmanpur and Sadar. The work, which included the dredging of 27 km of the river, has provided multiple benefits to the nearby villages.

"The reactivated river has alleviated the issue of crop flooding that plagued the region due to water overflow from the nearby Khuilan Lake," he said.

The lake has also seen the construction of a dam, facilitating the cultivation of water chestnuts, he added.

"The river revival has enormous benefits. Previously having lost its natural course, the river washed away farmlands, bringing misery to the farmers but with the river now finding its path, such devastation would be checked," Krantikari told PTI.

"The development would also help ensure better groundwater recharge, availability of potable water for people and also animals for survival. Moreover, it would also help fight climate change as trees and vegetation that had previously been hit would grow again," he added.

The project also ushered in employment opportunities through MGNREGA for locals who participated in the river's revival.

District Development Officer Krishnanand said, "The successful revival of the Sakrani River has been a collaborative effort involving both MGNREGA and the local community." "This initiative has revived the seasonal river, bringing added benefits to the residents through improved water management and agricultural productivity," he added.