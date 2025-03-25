Community policing drive launched for Thane rural

Thane, Mar 25 (PTI) Police have launched a special initiative to strengthen community policing in Thane district that involves the deployment of a digital van to serve 741 villages, enabling people to lodge preliminary complaints, eliminating the need to approach police stations, an official said on Tuesday.

The 'Aaple Police, Thane Rural Police' drive is part of the seven-point programme given by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, said Superintendent of Police D.S. Swami.

The specially designed digital van will also raise awareness on key issues such as women's safety, prevention of child marriage, and superstition-related crimes.

"The vehicle will visit remote tribal settlements, hamlets, and schools, using street plays and animated short films to educate the public about crucial laws. The vehicle will be staffed with three to four female police personnel and officers who will register primary complaints and provide guidance on legal matters," Swami said.

Swami said that this measure would instil confidence among villagers. PTI COR NSK