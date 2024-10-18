Commuter attacks, injures woman ticket booking clerk at railway station in Thane district

Thane, Oct 18 (PTI) A woman ticket booking clerk was assaulted by a commuter following an argument about spare change at a railway station in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, the Government Railway police said.

The accused commuter also allegedly robbed the injured woman during the attack at Kalyan railway station in the afternoon, an official said.

The victim, Roshni Patil, was posted at the ticket counter when the accused, Ansar Shaikh, arrived to buy a local train ticket, and an argument ensued over spare change, he said.

The matter escalated into an altercation, and Shaikh allegedly pushed the door to the ticket counter, verbally abused Patil, and punched and kicked her, the official said.

The woman fell unconscious, and her gold necklace was stolen during the attack, he said, adding that she is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The official said Patil's colleagues rushed to the scene and alerted the police. Shaikh was apprehended, and a case was registered against him at the Kalyan GRP police station.

Ticket booking clerks at Kalyan station staged a brief protest to demand increased security measures in the ticket hall area. They also urged the government to provide adequate protection for railway staff. PTI COR ARU