Commuter falls sick in Kolkata Metro station, dies after being taken to hospital

Kolkata, Sep 16 (PTI) A commuter died after falling sick at Kolkata Metro's Howrah station during peak office hours on Tuesday, officials said.

He could not be saved despite being rushed to a nearby hospital in 17 minutes.

The man, identified as Biswajit Pakrashi, fell ill while waiting for a Salk Lake Sector 5-bound metro train around 9.28 am, and was rushed to Howrah State General Hospital around 9.45 am by the railway personnel and RPF, a Metro Railway spokesperson said.

"Our quick response team did everything possible to save his life. But unfortunately, he died," he said.

Pakrashi, an assistant engineer in the state Electricity Department, was a resident of Tribeni in Hooghly district and a regular commuter of the Howrah Maidan-Sector 5 'Green Line' of Kolkata Metro, his colleagues said.

He would take a local train from Bandel to Howrah station, and then board a metro train to reach office in Salt Lake, they added.