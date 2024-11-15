Commuters block tracks at Ashoknagar station in Kolkata over curtailment of train services

Kolkata, Nov 15 (PTI) A police officer and several others were injured during a clash between commuters and police at Ashoknagar station in Eastern Railway’s Dumdum Cantonment-Machhalandapur section here on Friday.

Trouble started around 8:14 AM when commuters learned that the Bongaon-Majerhat local train would terminate at Tala station, located in the northern part of the city, rather than the scheduled Majerhat station.

The change in route was implemented due to operational adjustments made in anticipation of a large gathering for the Ganga Arti show at Babu Ghat in Howrah, a part of the Deva Deepavali Utsav.

In response to the disruption, commuters blocked both the up and down tracks at Ashoknagar station, halting train movement.

Railway officials and police arrived on the scene, urging protesters to lift the blockade and restore normal operations.

However, tension escalated when a section of the crowd turned violent, throwing stones at police officers. An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and several others were injured in the attack, police said.

The situation was eventually brought under control when police dispersed the crowd.

Normal train services resumed at 9:33 AM, following the clearance of the tracks.

In a statement, Eastern Railway said operational changes, including the short-termination and diversion of Circular Railway services, were necessary for safety reasons.

The adjustments were made in consultation with the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Port Division, Kolkata, due to the expected influx of devotees for the Ganga Arti event, it said.

"The measures, which included the suspension and alteration of certain Circular Railway trains, were taken to ensure the safety of the large number of devotees anticipated at Babu Ghat," the statement added.

Train services, including the affected Bongaon-Majerhat local (Train No. 30344 Down) and others, resumed after the blockade was lifted. PTI SUS MNB