Commuters can avail 10 pc discount on every Namo Bharat train journey by using NCMC card

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Commuters can now avail themselves of a 10 per cent discount on each trip they take with Namo Bharat trains by using an NCMC card, a statement said on Wednesday.

This initiative is an extension of the loyalty points program, which was recently introduced by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) for tickets purchased via the ‘Namo Bharat’ app.

Under the loyalty program, commuters will earn one point for every rupee spent on a journey aboard Namo Bharat trains using NCMC cards.

Each loyalty point is valued at Rs 0.10 (10 paise), and the accumulated points will be credited to the commuter’s NCMC account, the statement added.

For example, if a commuter spends Rs 100 on a journey, 100 points (worth Rs 10) will be credited to their NCMC account. This offer is available on all NCMC cards.

Discounts can be availed by redeeming these points at the ticket counter at the station, the statement said.

NCRTC had recently introduced its loyalty points program, allowing commuters to receive a 10 percent discount on tickets purchased through the ‘Namo Bharat’ mobile app.

The loyalty program is designed to benefit regular commuters of Namo Bharat trains, helping them save more with every journey. Frequent commuters can unlock an accumulative loyalty bonus with each trip, making every ride more affordable, the statement said.

Commuters are encouraged to download the Namo Bharat mobile app for a more efficient and comfortable travel experience. New users of the app receive Rs 50 (equivalent to 500 loyalty points) upon downloading. Additionally, users can earn an extra 500 loyalty points by referring others to the app, the statement added.

Both the referrer and the referee will receive Rs 50 (equivalent to 500 loyalty points) each, credited to their respective accounts. All loyalty points earned are valid for one year from the date of credit, promoting frequent, sustainable travel and continued engagement with the app, the statement said.