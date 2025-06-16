Commuters can now access premium travel on Namo Bharat trains with just 20 pc extra fare

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) The passengers travelling on Namo Bharat trains can now experience premium facilities by paying just 20 per cent more than the standard fare, according to the latest fare revision announced by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

The NCRTC said the premium coach fare has been brought down to 1.2 times than that of the standard coach.

This means a standard ticket priced at Rs 100 can be upgraded to the premium coach for only Rs 20 more, it added.

The revised fare offers a comfortable and less crowded travel option along with access to the premium lounge at select stations.

The NCRTC said the travel between New Ashok Nagar and Meerut South in a premium coach now costs Rs 180 compared to Rs 150 in a standard coach.

A trip from Ghaziabad to Anand Vihar is now priced at Rs 50 in the premium coach, up from Rs 40 for the standard fare, it said.

A similar fare adjustment has been applied to other routes along the corridor.

This change, according to the NCRTC, has been well received by the commuters, with more passengers opting for the upgraded service.

This move is part of a broader push to encourage the use of public transport by making premium travel more accessible.

The NCRTC has also introduced a loyalty points program to further incentivise the passengers.

Under this scheme, the commuters earn points every time they book a QR ticket through the Namo Bharat app or use the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC).

Each point is worth 10 paise and once 300 points are accumulated, they can be redeemed for a free trip, the Corporation said.

In addition to fare benefits, the NCRTC is offering improved parking facilities at all Namo Bharat stations.

The commuters can now check real-time parking availability using the 'Namo Bharat Connect' mobile application, which helps reduce waiting time and eases last-mile planning, it added.

The NCRTC said the premium coach upgrade particularly benefits the young professionals and students, who require a quieter and more stable environment during travel such as for attending online classes or meetings.

In coordination with the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), AC electric buses are currently plying on four routes connected to operational stations at New Ashok Nagar and Anand Vihar.

E-rickshaws and other last-mile transport services like Rapido are also available at multiple stations in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, the NCRTC said.

The operational stretch of Namo Bharat currently covers 55 km from New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South, with 11 stations.

The trial runs are underway on other segments of the corridor, including between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar, and Meerut South to Modipuram. PTI SHB AS AS