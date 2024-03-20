Commuters can use road going towards UP Gate, Vasundhara, Ghaziabad: Traffic police

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) The Delhi Traffic Police asked commuters on Wednesday to use the road going towards the Uttar Pradesh Gate, Vasundhara and Ghaziabad, a day after it started removing cement blocks and barriers from the Ghazipur border, officials said.

The police took to X mentioning about the development.

"Traffic flow is normal at Ghazipur border on both the sides. Commuters are advised to use the road going towards UP Gate, Vasundhara and Ghaziabad," it said on the microblogging platform.

Police started removing the cement blocks and barriers on Tuesday in order to resume easy movement of commuters at the Ghazipur border, with protesting farmers halting their march towards Delhi.

Police removed cement barriers for commuters at the Tikri and Singhu border points on February 25.

The Delhi Police had sealed the Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur border points with heavy deployment of personnel and multi-layered barricades of concrete and iron nails on February 13 after the farmers had called the "Delhi Chalo" march. PTI NIT RC