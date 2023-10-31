Commuters face difficulties navigating traffic restrictions in central Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Commuters faced a harrowing time on Tuesday owing to traffic restrictions imposed in central Delhi due to the 'Run For Unity and 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' mega finale events.

In the morning, the Delhi Traffic Police imposed restrictions in view of the 'Run For Unity' event, which started at 6:45 am and ended at 9 am.

"I was unaware of traffic restrictions. When I reached the C-Hexagon, I was asked to return," said a commuter.

The India Gate C-Hexagon remained closed during the event held to commemorate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary.

Another commuter claimed this was the second time in over a month that traffic restrictions were forced on the common people all of a sudden.

"Central Delhi is an important area. A large section of labourers who work here commute daily either on their motorcycle or bicycle. We do not access social media. From where will we get to know about such restrictions," a labourer who was asked to leave his bicycle and reach his destination on foot said.

However, a Delhi Traffic police official said an advisory was issued well in advance.

"We issued a traffic advisory well in advance so that commuters ... do not face any kind of difficulty," he said.

In the evening, the mega finale of the 'Meri Maati, Mera Desh' campaign was held in Kartavya Path which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Our dedicated teams are available round the clock to help commuters at every point if they face difficulty. We had posted traffic plans well in advance on every social media handle. We are assuming that very less people will face any trouble," said the official. PTI BM SLB IJT