New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) The commuters on Tuesday faced inconvenience due to delayed operations on the Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line, officials said.

The line runs between Millennium City Centre in Gurgaon and Samaypur Badli in Delhi.

"Delay in services from Millennium City Centre Gurugram to Sultanpur. Normal service on all other lines," the DMRC said in a post on X. PTI NIT AS AS