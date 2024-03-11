Commuters face traffic snarls due to Dwarka Expressway inauguration in Gurugram

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Traffic movement was affected in southwest Delhi on Monday as commuters faced congestion due to the inauguration of the Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway.

Several commuters took to microblogging platform X to share their ordeal.

The traffic was heavy at Mahipalpur, one of them wrote on X.

Another mentioned that the traffic was very heavy on the Dabri Dwarka Road.

An X user said there was huge jam on the toll road towards Gurugram from Delhi and that traffic was halted from Subroto Park to Gurgaon.

Vishakha Sharma, a resident of Gurgaon, said, "I got to know about the probable traffic congestion between Delhi and Gurgaon due to the inauguration of the expressway, following which I chose to go to my office in central Delhi via metro." Vistara and SpiceJet airlines have also cautioned the customers about the traffic jams.

"Heavy traffic congestion and slow vehicle movement are expected enroute to Delhi Airport today, March 11th. Customers are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport," Vistara wrote on its X handle.

Similarly, SpiceJet mentioned, "Traffic congestion and slow vehicle movement is expected on NH-48 due to VIP movement. Passengers travelling to Delhi Airport are requested to keep a tab on live traffic and allow sufficient time for the journey." The traffic was also heavy at several other places of the national capital, including Naraina Vihar and Azadpur.

Police on Sunday had said that the traffic movement will be regulated in many areas of Dwarka for inauguration of the Dwarka Expressway.

The advisory had urged commuters to avoid Dhulsiras Chowk, Sector 8-9 crossing, Carmel Chowk Sector-20, Janki Chowk near Sector-23 police station and Pochanpur flyover Sector-23 Chowk.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Haryana section of the landmark Dwarka Expressway, which will improve traffic flow and ease congestion between Delhi and Gurugram on NH-48.

The total length of Dwarka Expressway is 29 km, out of which 18.9 km falls in Haryana, while the remaining 10.1 km is in Delhi. PTI NIT RPA