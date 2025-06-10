Commuters falling off trains: committee to find `root causes'; two injured persons critical

Mumbai, Jun 10 (PTI) Of the 13 passengers who fell off two suburban trains near Mumbra in Thane district on Monday morning, 11 were travelling on a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-bound local from Kasara, railway officials said.

Four of them were killed, and nine sustained injuries. The condition of two of the injured passengers was said to be critical, officials said a day after the rush hour tragedy.

The incident, which occurred around 9.10 am, is being probed by a five-member committee of senior officials formed under the guidance of the Principal Chief Safety Officer of Central Railway, officials said.

"The committee will thoroughly investigate the incident and identify the root causes. It will also recommend measures to avoid similar incidents in future," said Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway.

A senior Central Railway official who did not wish to be named told PTI that they checked the footage of CCTV cameras at Mumbra railway station, but could not find the footage of the actual incident. The available footage shows injured passengers lying between the tracks.

The tragic incident once against brought into focus the inhuman overcrowding on Mumbai's suburban railway network, the lifeline of India's financial capital.

"Of the four passengers who died, Vicky Mukhyadhar and Ketan Saroj were travelling in the Karjat-bound train, while Rahul Gupta and Mayur Shah were travelling in the Kasara local heading towards CSMT (in the opposite direction)," Nila said.

The cost of treatment of all the injured is being borne by the Central Railway, he said.

Meanwhile, several political leaders met senior Central Railway officials here to raise issues related to train travel.

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya and MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar met Central Railway general manager D K Mina, while Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi and a few others met Hiresh Meena, divisional Railway Manager of Central Railway's Mumbai division. The MNS also took out a protest march at Thane railway station.

Every day, the Central Railway operates 1,810 services on its four suburban corridors, catering to over 40 lakh passengers. PTI KK COR ARU KRK