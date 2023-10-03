Commuters irked as platforms at Panvel suburban train station renumbered `without notice'

Mumbai, Oct 3 (PTI) The Central Railway on Tuesday changed the numbering of suburban train platforms at Panvel station in neighbouring Raigad district which led to confusion among commuters for some time.

The old platform number one will be renumbered as three, and the old platform number three renumbered as one, the CR said in a release here.

The number two platform will remain unchanged, whereas the old platform number four will be dismantled, it said.

The platform numbers were changed in view of the Panvel suburban yard remodelling work, the release said.

The CR informed about the renumbering through its handle on X around 5 pm, though the new numbering went into effect in the morning.

"Have you woken up from sleep now? When people have been harried since morning..." replied Jitendra Utekar, a commuter, in reply to the CR post on X. Why no advance notice was given to commuters, he asked.

Panvel is one of the major railway stations in the Mumbai region with a daily footfall of around 2.5 lakh passengers.

Daily hundreds of suburban services operate from the station, linking it to CSMT (in south Mumbai), Thane and Goregaon (in western suburb of Mumbai). PTI KK KRK