Commuters picked metro on Friday as Delhi records June's rainiest day in 88 years

New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) The DMRC saw an increase of seven lakh additional passenger journeys as commuters chose metro to reach their destinations on Friday when the city recorded the rainiest day in a single day of June in 88 years. Monsoon arrived with a fury on Friday morning as heavy rain brought the national capital to a standstill with streets flooded and traffic in chaos. According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials, they recorded over 69 lakh passenger journeys on Friday, maintaining punctuality of 99.95 per cent despite heavy rains.

Anuj Dayal, principal executive director of corporate communications at DMRC said the passenger journeys recorded by the metro on Friday was 69,36,425. On Thursday it was 62,58,072.

Journey or line utilisation is calculated by the number of corridors passengers use to reach their destinations.

Despite some hindrances caused by minor waterlogging outside station premises and entry/exit points, the DMRC continued to provide regular services throughout the day on Friday with an excellent punctuality of over 99 per cent, Dayal said.

The DMRC recorded the highest number of passenger journeys 71.09 lakh on February 13, 2024.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, 228.1 mm of rainfall was recorded at Safdarjung, the city's primary weather station, 192.8 mm at Lodhi Road, Mausam Bhavan, 150.4 mm at Ridge, 106.6 mm at Palam, and 66.3 mm at Ayanagar in the last 20 to 30 hours.

The 228.1 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Friday is more than three times the June's rainfall average of 74.1 mm and the highest for the month since 1936.