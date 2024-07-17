Comoros flagged vessel that capsized off Oman coast has 13 Indians

New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) A Comoros - flagged cargo vessel that capsized off the Oman coast has 13 Indians seafares and the Indian embassy in the Gulf nation is in contact with the concerned authorities, official sources said on Wednesday.

The vessel, MT Falcon Prestige, transmitted a distress call around 2200 hours on July 14 off the coast of Oman, they said.

The merchant vessel has a crew of 16, of which 13 are Indian seafarers, the sources said, adding the vessel seems to have capsized.

"Our embassy in Oman is in constant touch with the Omani authorities. A search and rescue operation for the seafarers, coordinated by the Oman Maritime Security Center (OMSC), is on," one of the sources said.

"The Indian Navy has also joined the search and rescue operations," the source said. PTI MPB AS AS