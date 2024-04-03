Company director, three workers killed in explosion at pharma plant in Telangana

Hyderabad, Apr 3 (PTI) Four people were killed and 16 others injured due to an explosion in a chemical reactor at a pharmaceutical company's plant in Sangareddy district of Telangana on Wednesday, police and fire department officials said.

Among the deceased is the firm's director, they said.

The blast occurred around 5 pm at the factory of SB Organics Ltd, located at Chandapur village of Hathnoora mandal of the district, and it led to a fire.

The plant is located about 40 km from Hyderabad International airport.

The fire, which spread through the pharma unit’s premises, was subsequently brought under control, the officials added.

The deceased include the pharma firm’s director and three workers, police said, but further details about the deceased were not immediately available.

"The reactor exploded at the pharma company and people around it were thrown away in its impact...Four people have died," a senior police official told PTI.

Sixteen others who suffered injuries in the incident have been shifted to various hospitals for treatment.

The condition of two persons among the injured is critical and they have been referred to a hospital in Hyderabad, the officials said.

The victims belong to different states, they said, adding that the cause of the explosion is under investigation.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who held a meeting with officials, expressed anguish over the incident.

He directed the district officials to provide the best medical care to those injured in the incident and expressed condolences to the families of those who died, an official release said.

Telangana Governor C P Radhakrishnan expressed shock over the incident and instructed the state administration to mobilise its machinery to provide all necessary support to the victims.

He conveyed his condolences to the families of those who died in the tragedy, a Raj Bhavan press communique said.

Meanwhile, State Environment Minister Konda Surekha told media that she rushed to the spot as she happened to be near the plant.

Those who were injured have been shifted to various hospitals, she said.

The Minister said compensation would be provided to the kin of those who died and also the injured after discussing with the company.

Expressing anguish over the incident, Surekha said the management of companies should be alert, especially in view of the summer, to prevent such tragedies..

As the model code of conduct for Lok Sabha elections is in force, ex-gratia cannot be announced now on behalf of the government and the government would definitely help the families of those who died and also the injured after the elections, she added.

The district Collector has been directed to act as per law, the minister added.

BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also condoled the death of the factory employees. PTI VVK SJR GDK ROH