Company employee booked for embezzlement

Thane, Aug 9 (PTI) Navi Mumbai registered a case against an employee of a company for allegedly embezzling Rs 33.25 lakh from his employer's account over three months, an official said on Saturday.

APMC police station senior inspector Ajay Shinde said the accused, identified as Anil Kadam, withdrew money from the company's bank accounts between November 1, 2024, and February 6, 2025, without authorisation and used it for personal use.

He worked in the operations (marketing and traffic) department of the company in Vashi.

The accused has been booked under section 316(4) (Criminal breach of trust) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). No arrest has been made so far. PTI COR NSK