Company MD, Chinese aide sent to judicial custody in Rs 9 crore GST evasion case

Meerut (UP), Aug 28 (PTI) A company's managing director and his Chinese associate, who were arrested from Greater Noida in connection with alleged Goods and Services Tax (GST) evasion of over Rs 9 crore, have been sent to judicial custody till September 1 by a local court.

Special Public Prosecutor Lakshya Kumar Singh on Thursday said officials of the Central GST Department unearthed the tax evasion during an investigation into M/s Ten Tech LED Display Pvt Ltd.

The probe revealed that company director Vinay Kumar and Chinese national Alice Li alias Li Tengli allegedly filed returns under incorrect tax categories, causing a revenue loss of approximately Rs 9.19 crore.

Both the accused were detained, interrogated and subsequently arrested. They were produced before Special Chief Judicial Magistrate Durgesh Nandini's court in Meerut on Wednesday, which remanded them in judicial custody till September 1, he said.

During the court appearance, the Chinese woman covered her face, avoided media cameras, created a commotion, and even jostled with police personnel, he added.