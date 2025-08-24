Compassion, humility should be guiding principles of life: Assam Guv

Silchar (Assam), Aug 24 (PTI) Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Sunday stressed on adopting compassion and humility as guiding principles of life.

Speaking at a meeting of the Cachar branch of the Assam Red Cross Society here on the last day of his two-day trip to the district, Acharya lauded the volunteers for upholding the founding purpose of the organisation through their service to the needy.

He emphasised that humility, compassion and service to the underprivileged should remain guiding principles of life.

He expressed appreciation for the Red Cross Society for working with these ideals at its core and appreciated its volunteers for upholding the guiding principles of the organisation.

The governor also attended a blood donation camp at the venue of the meeting, the Red Cross Children's Hospital.

Earlier in the day, Acharya visited the Ramakrishna Mission Sevashram at Silchar and paid homage to Ramakrishna Paramhans.

Later, he visited Shri Kachakanti Mandir at Udharbond and offered prayers for the well-being, prosperity and harmony of all sections of society.

The governor also visited the Koomber Tea Estate in Silchar, where he interacted with tea garden workers.

During the interaction, he enquired about the availability of healthcare facilities, educational opportunities, drinking water and other essential amenities required for their welfare.

On the first day of his trip on Saturday, the governor had chaired a review meeting of government schemes with the district commissioner and heads of departments.