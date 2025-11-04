Compassionate ground appointments resumed by Delhi govt after a decade; 24 get DSIIDC jobs

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) The Delhi government has resumed appointments on compassionate grounds after 11 years, Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said after handing over job letters to the dependents of 24 deceased employees at an event here on Tuesday.

The appointments were made at the Delhi State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC).

"It is a matter of deep sorrow for the families who face tragedies. It becomes our duty to stand by them, ensuring relief without delay," Sirsa said, underlining the Delhi government's commitment to people-centric governance and compassion.

The compassionate ground appointments included 11 multi-tasking staffers, seven assistant grade III employees, five accounts assistants, and one junior stenographer with the DSIIDC, said a statement from the minister's office.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi government has taken a historic step by restarting compassionate ground appointments in DSIIDC after 11 years, Sirsa said.

He added that as soon as it was conveyed to the chief minister that vacancies meant for the kin of deceased employees were not filled for more than a decade, she expressed deep concern and promptly directed that these positions be filled without further delay. PTI VIT VIT NSD NSD