Compassionate jobs through fake documents: Five booked in MP's Rewa, officials under scanner

Rewa, Jun 17 (PTI) A police case was registered in Rewa in Madhya Pradesh after a probe found that five persons allegedly got jobs in the school education department on compassionate grounds related to parents in the last one year using fake documents, officials said on Monday.

Their parents are either alive or have never worked with the school education department, the officials added.

"A police case has been registered in this matter. The Rewa division commissioner has formed teams to investigate all compassionate appointments in the last three years in Rewa, Satna, Sidhi and Singrauli districts. Reports will be submitted in 15 days," an official said.

Each team will be headed by a sub divisional officer (SDM) and will include an official each from the police and school education department, Rewa division commissioner Babu Singh Jamod told PTI.

"The first case was of a person who was not joining duty despite getting a job on compassionate grounds. A probe soon found there are four to five appointments which seem suspicious. It was found that these were obtained using fake documents," Rewa collector Pratibha Pal said.

An FIR has been lodged and a proposal has been sent to higher authorities seeking action against the nodal officer and the district education officer.

The FIR has been registered against Hiramani Rawat, Om Prakash Kol, Sushma Kol, Vinay Kumar Rawat and Usha Devi for allegedly obtaining compassionate jobs by using fake documents.

Officials said many other irregularities have also come to light in the investigation.