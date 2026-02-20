Compensation announced for shop owners, entrepreneurs hit by Wayanad landslide

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 20 (PTI) The Kerala government on Friday announced compensation for building owners and entrepreneurs who lost shop rooms in the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide in Wayanad, offering financial relief to those affected by the disaster.

According to a decision taken by the state Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, shops destroyed in the landslide will receive Rs 7 lakh each, regardless of the type or structure of the building.

If an owner has lost more than one shop room, an additional Rs 2.5 lakh will be provided for each extra shop room damaged or destroyed, a release said.

Entrepreneurs who suffered losses will also be supported to help them restart their businesses.

The government said compensation for each enterprise will be limited to 50 per cent of the loss incurred, subject to a maximum amount based on the nature of the business.

Manufacturing units will be eligible for up to Rs 20 lakh, service sector enterprises up to Rs 10 lakh, and trade-related businesses up to Rs 7 lakh.

The funds will be drawn from the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund.

The Mundakkai-Chooralmala disaster struck on July 30, 2024, when heavy monsoon rains triggered landslides and flash floods in Wayanad. It ravaged four villages, killed over 200 people, injured hundreds, and left 32 missing.

The Wayanad District Collector has been authorised to receive the funds and oversee their distribution to eligible beneficiaries, the release said.

Officials said the move aims to help affected traders and entrepreneurs recover losses and resume their livelihoods at the earliest. PTI TGB SSK