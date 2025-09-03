Compensation given whenever land is acquired for NE gas grid project, says Tripura CM

Agartala, Sep 3 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said compensation is being provided to the land owners whenever land is acquired for the ambitious Northeast Gas Grid project.

The project includes construction of a natural gas pipeline grid that will branch into three directions: Guwahati to Imphal, Guwahati to Agartala, and Guwahati to Itanagar.

While speaking to reporters, the CM said there was a misconception that compensation was not given after acquiring land for the gas grid.

“I saw a newspaper report on it. But the truth is that compensation is being given whenever land is acquired. I don’t know where the news came from,” he said.

The chief minister’s statement came days after ruling BJP ally Tipra Motha Party (TMP) supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarma alleged eviction of tribal people from their ancestral lands for the project at Damcherra and Panisagar in North Tripura district.

Debbarma also asked his supporters to raise their voice against any such attempt, as he has been fighting for the rights of the tribal people. PTI PS NN