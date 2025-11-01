Compensation not merely financial relief, but symbol of social justice: U'khand HC

Nainital, Oct 31 (PTI) Compensation is not merely financial relief but a symbol of social justice, the Uttarakhand High Court observed while dismissing an insurance company's appeal challenging "excessive" award to a victim's family in a 2024 accident claim case.

A single bench of Justice Alok Mehra upheld the Nainital District Court's award of Rs 53,93,600 to the person's kin as fair and justified.

The insurance company had challenged an order passed by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Nainital, in November 2024.

The tribunal had directed that the deceased's family be paid Rs 53.93 lakh in compensation, with 6 per cent annual interest. The insurance company appealed the decision, claiming the amount was excessive and legally unjustified. The court, however, observed that the Motor Vehicles Act is a welfare legislation aimed at providing prompt and adequate compensation to victims. It compensates for the loss of love, affection, and family support, and the tribunal's decision was legally sound and well-balanced.

The judge emphasised that in cases of motor accident compensation, courts should adopt a liberal and humane approach. PTI DPT VN VN