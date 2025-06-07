'Competition of corruption' going on under BJP's watch in UP: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday alleged that a “competition of corruption” is going on involving the "police, tehsil and construction works" under the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

Sharing a video showing the poor condition of a newly paved road on his X handle, Yadav said, "Construction work under the corrupt BJP is just like the party -- shiny from top, lifeless inside!" "The truth is that a competition of corruption is going on involving the police, tehsil and construction works under the BJP's watch,” he added.

भ्रष्टाचारी भाजपा का निर्माण, भाजपा की तरह ही है : ऊपर से चमचम, अंदर से बेदम!



सच्चाई तो ये है कि भाजपा सरकार में पुलिस, तहसील और निर्माण कार्यों के बीच ‘करप्शन का कम्पटीशन’ चल रहा है। सरकार के गुप्त उद्देश्यों की पूर्ति के लिए जगह-जगह ऐसे अधिकारी चुन-चुनकर भेजे जा रहे हैं जो… pic.twitter.com/6n8qyh784u — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) June 7, 2025

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister went on to say that to fulfil the “secret objectives” of the government, officials who can go to any extent to flatter the ruling party are being picked for different positions.

“The BJP government considers stains on one's reputation as medals. For the BJP, falling down is like a guarantee to rise," Yadav said in the post.