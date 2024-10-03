Complainant alleges CM, others trying to destroy evidence in MUDA case, seeks ED action

Bengaluru, Oct 3 (PTI) Pradeep Kumar S P, one of the complainants in the MUDA case, on Thursday alleged that the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others were trying to destroy the evidence in the 'scam' and requested the Enforcement Directorate to initiate action against them.

Lokayukta police on September 27 registered an FIR against Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi B M, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, Devaraju -- from whom Mallikarjuna Swamy purchased land and gifted it to her -- and others, following a Special Court order on September 25.

The order of the Special Court came a day after the High Court upheld the sanction granted by the Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to conduct an investigation against Siddaramaiah.

The ED has also registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), equivalent to an FIR by police, against the Chief Minister over the alleged irregularities in allotment of 14 sites to his wife by the MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority).

The MUDA on Tuesday decided to take back the 14 plots allotted to Siddaramaiah's wife, following her decision to relinquish their ownership and possession. The MUDA has ordered to cancel the sale deed of these plots, its Commissioner A N Raghunandan had said.

In a letter to ED, Kumar maintained that the status of the property cannot be disturbed without the Court permission.

“I respectfully submit that the Accused should be arrested immediately, failing which, the entire case evidence may be destroyed,” he said in his letter. “Lodge a complaint against the Chief Minister and others for destruction of evidence etc." He said the proceeds of crime generated by the commission of the scheduled offences during the pendency of investigation is to be maintained and retained in the manner they were at the time of registration of ECIR.

This would enable the authorities to continue the investigation and take such steps as required and provided under the Act, Kumar said.

"It appears in public domain that Parvathi has offered to return the proceeds of crime to the MUDA," Kumar said, adding that based on such a decision, it has been reported that the commissioner of MUDA has changed the records in respect of the 14 sites, which is a subject matter of investigation.

“This is a serious interference in the investigation and an attempt to dissipate the proceeds of crime so as to render the investigation infructuous and misdirect the same,” he said and requested ED’s intervention in the matter.

He requested ED to initiate action against the MUDA Commissioner for "altering the proceeds of crime", inquire whether the office of the Chief Minister or the Chief Minister himself exerted pressure on him and other authorities and lodge a complaint against Siddaramaiah and others for "destruction of evidence." PTI GMS RS RS