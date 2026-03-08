Complainant in Swami Avimukteswaranand case attacked on train in UP; seer terms claim 'fabricated'

Prayagraj (UP), Mar 8 (PTI) Ashutosh Brahmachari, who had filed a complaint alleging that Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati sexually exploited students at his ashram, was attacked by an unidentified person with a razor on a train here on Sunday morning, police said.

Reacting to the incident, Saraswati questioned the claim and said that the story appeared “fabricated”. He urged the railway administration to conduct an inquiry, so that “the truth comes out”.

According to a Government Railway Police (GRP) official, Ashutosh alleged that he was travelling to Prayagraj by the Rewa Express when the incident occurred.

The officer said that when the train was approaching Sirathu station in the morning, Ashutosh went to the toilet, where an unidentified person allegedly attacked him with a razor.

He sustained minor injuries in the incident and was sent to Calvin Hospital in Prayagraj for a medical examination, the officer added.

Based on the medical examination report, a case will be registered, the officer said.

The CCTV footage from the spot is also being examined to identify the attacker. Further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation, he added.

On being asked about the alleged attack, Saraswati, who was in Varanasi, said the story appeared "fabricated" and urged the railway administration to clarify the matter after an inquiry.

The seer said that according to media reports, the attendant of the railway coach had stated that Ashutosh was fine when he went to the bathroom, but was found injured after returning.

"This appears to be a fabricated story created merely to build an atmosphere and to obtain security," he said. He further said that if it were indeed true that an attack took place inside a moving train, it would raise serious concerns about passenger safety in the railway system.

"If someone can be attacked while travelling in a train, it means travelling by rail is no longer safe. This raises a major question, and the Railway Ministry should speak on the issue," he added.

Saraswati said the railway authorities should conduct an investigation and present the facts clearly so that "the truth comes out." He also clarified that he does not support any form of physical violence.

On February 21, an FIR was lodged against Saraswati and his disciple Mukundanand Brahmachari over allegations of sexual abuse of two persons, including a minor, over the past year.

The action was taken after an order passed earlier that day by the Special Judge (POCSO Act), Prayagraj, directing that a case be registered on an application moved by Ashutosh Brahmachari Maharaj and others.

The FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Besides Avimukteshwaranand and Mukundanand Brahmachari, two to three unidentified persons were also named in the complaint.