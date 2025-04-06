Complaint against 10 for after-hours religious gathering in Ranthambore Tiger Reserve

Jaipur, Apr 6 (PTI) The Rajasthan forest department has lodged a police complaint against 10 people, including a temple priest, for allegedly organising a religious gathering in the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve after the stipulated hour, officials said on Sunday.

Himanshu Sharma, the priest of the historic Trinetra Ganesh temple located in the protected reserve, had allegedly invited friends and family for a 'bhajan kirtan' on Friday, they said.

"Pilgrims are allowed to visit the temple until 5 pm and must return by 7 pm," said Anoop KR, chief conservator of forests and the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve field director.

"However, our staff noticed that some vehicles were still parked after 8 pm," he added.

When the forest personnel conducted a check, they found that preparations were underway for a 'bhajan kirtan' to celebrate the birthday of Sharma's son.

Anoop said this was a serious violation of reserve rules and posed a threat to the wildlife. "Tigers and other animals are active in the area during evening hours. Human presence beyond the allowed time can disturb the ecosystem." The forest department filed a police complaint against 10 individuals, including Sharma, under provisions of the Wild Life (Protection) Act.

All 12 vehicles used for the gathering were seized and the owner of each slapped with a fine of Rs 25,000.

"Further investigation is ongoing and appropriate legal action will be taken," Anoop said.

On Saturday, Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena wrote to Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav and sought action.

Meena had urged Yadav to order a probe by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and demanded action against forest department officials who might have connived to allow VIP guests enter the core forest area. PTI AG SZM SZM