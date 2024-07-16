Complaint against unidentified person over Rs 100 fee for Ladki Bahin scheme

Mumbai, Jul 16 (PTI) The Mumbai civic body has filed a police complaint against an unidentified person for taking money from women wanting to apply for the Maharashtra government's recently launched 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme.

There is no fee for the submission of forms, but the M East ward officer received information that a person was charging Rs 100 per application from women keen to enrol for the scheme.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a release said the complaint was lodged on Monday at Deonar police station on behalf of the civic administration after the accused told a person in M East to pay a fee to apply for the scheme.

The BMC urged people not to pay any fee for the submission of online applications for the scheme, which was announced by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in the budget tabled in the state assembly recently.

The scheme is aimed at ensuring economic independence of women in the state as well as improving their health and nutrition and strengthening their pivotal role in the family.

Eligible women in the 21-65 age group will get Rs 1,500 per month as aid. They can apply for the scheme till August 31. PTI KK BNM GK