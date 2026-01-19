Complaint filed against Minister Timmapur in excise bribery scandal

Bengaluru, Jan 19 (PTI) The Karnataka Lokayukta has received a formal complaint against state Minister R B Timmapur over his alleged involvement in an excise bribery scandal.

The development follows the recent arrest of senior excise officials caught accepting Rs 25 lakh bribe.

Speaking to PTI on Sunday, the Minister rejected the allegations.

The complainant, Lakshminarayana, alleged that Excise Deputy Commissioner Jagadeesh Naik mentioned the Minister’s name in a leaked audio clip.

“Lakshminarayana has lodged a complaint against the Minister alleging that Excise Deputy Commissioner Jagadeesh Naik mentioned his name in the audio clip which has become public,” a Lokayukta officer told PTI.

Lakshminarayana had applied for a CL-7 licence (Hotels and Boarding Houses) and micro brewery permit, for which Naik and two other accused had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 80 lakh.

The trio was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 25 lakh.

Meanwhile, the leader of opposition in the Karnataka Assembly and the Legislative Council R Ashoka and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy have demanded the resignation of Timmapur.

At a press conference, they played the audio of Naik, in which he purportedly mentions the name of the Minister.

The BJP leaders alleged that Naik was referring to the Minister’s share in the bribe amount.

The Minister sought to know why he should be held accountable for someone misusing his name.

"If someone has done something wrong and misused my name, then we will suspend him. What can I do if the Excise DC misuses my name? Why should I resign for it?" Timmapur said.

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday dismissed the BJP’s demand for the resignation of Timmapur following the arrest of Excise Deputy Commissioner.

Kharge said the BJP does not have any evidence to prove its charges.

The BJP had in the past made such allegations, but they could not furnish any documentary evidence, Kharge told reporters here.

He said now that an officer has fallen in the Lokayukta trap, let the investigation take place.

According to Kharge, Timmapur has said that whoever has committed wrong will have to face the consequences.

“The legislative session will start soon, where the BJP can discuss and submit documents. Timmapur has clearly stated that if the charges prove then he would not remain in the ministerial position even for a second,” Kharge said. PTI GMS GMS ROH