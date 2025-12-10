Complaint filed against Tripura minister over 'fake' edu certificates, 'concealing' of criminal case

Agartala, Dec 10 (PTI) A Congress leader in Tripura lodged a complaint with a police station in Unakoti district, alleging that state minister Tinku Roy's educational certificates, declared during the filing of affidavits in the last two assembly elections, were "fake", a lawyer said on Wednesday.

The minister was also accused of concealing a criminal case pending against him while submitting his nomination during the state polls, he said.

Responding to the complaint, the minister said this was a "political issue".

Senior Congress leader Chandrashekar Sinha lodged the complaint at Kailashashar Police Station on Tuesday, his lawyer Narsingha Das said at a press conference held at the district Congress headquarters.

The complainant alleged that state minister and Chandipur MLA Tinku Roy had declared that he passed class XII in 2004 from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh.

"The educational certificates Roy submitted are alleged to be forged, and the board itself reportedly does not exist. In a case investigated by the CBI, the board was also identified as fake," the Congress leader claimed in the complaint.

Roy had contested the 2018 assembly elections as a BJP candidate from the Kadamtala assembly constituency of North Tripura, and was also in the fray five years later from the Chandipur seat, he claimed.

Additionally, in the nomination affidavit, the minister had stated that no criminal cases were pending against him, the complainant said.

"But, there is a criminal case registered against him at West Agartala police station. Submitting forged educational documents and concealing information of criminal cases is a serious offence", the Congress leader's counsel said.

Congress legislator party leader Birajit Sinha and Unakoti district president Badruzaman remained present in the press conference.

Kailashahar Police Station officer-in-charge Tapas Malakar said, "The police have received a complaint against Social Welfare and Social Education Minister Tinku Roy. As per BNS, we will first conduct an inquiry into the complaint. If it is found to be true, we will lodge an FIR against the minister", he said.

Responding to the complaint, the minister said, "This was a political issue. Ask for details from those who have lodged the complaint." PTI PS BDC